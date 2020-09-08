Indoor sports programs will get a big boost with the recent construction of a new, state-of-the-art gymnasium on the Healdsburg High School campus.
The newly constructed facility, which sits adjacent to Smith Robinson Gymnasium (SRG), will be used primarily for volleyball, basketball and badminton. The gym will allow Frost Hall, also on the HHS campus, to become the primary venue for the Greyhound wrestling team, while basketball and volleyball teams will play in both the new gym and SRG.
“It will be a huge benefit for teams during the season,” HHS Principal Bill Halliday said of the new facility. “It will give coaches much more flexibility to schedule practice times that will be much better for students.”
The new gym, paid for with funds from a pair of local bond measures totaling some $60 million, is part of series of projects that also includes the renovation of the Healdsburg Junior High gymnasium.
Among the many features of the new HHS gym are the new locker room and shower facilities, in addition to the different dimensions of the building. This will be a big factor for sports that require height, such as volleyball and badminton.
“As far as features go, the new gym will have a much higher ceiling,” Halliday noted. “It should be a perfect fit for volleyball.”
The latest timeline from the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for state high school sports, calls for fall teams to begin practicing on Dec. 14, with games set to begin the first week of January.
