North Coast Section officials met on Oct. 2 to discuss any tweaks needed for the upcoming fall sports schedule, a season that remains very up in the air much due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Managers approved a change to the start date for the high school fall season, moving the first day of official practice up a week to Dec. 7. The move is an effort to avoid overloading student-athletes with tryouts during academic finals week.
Although the start date was changed, all other dates will remain the same, including the first day for athletes to register for fall sports (Dec. 1). Competition such as games and meets will begin in early January.
Other minor changes includea: a single league round robin (instead of double) for spring girls and boys golf, with the tennis season also expected to move from a double round robin to a single format.
In addition, the start of soccer season was moved up a week to Feb. 15 to alleviate any conflict for field usage with lacrosse.
Another big change approved by the NCS is waiving the former requirement of teams needing to have at least at .500 record overall, in league or division to be eligible for the section playoffs during the 2020-21 school year.
