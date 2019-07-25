The nationally ranked Healdsburg Prune Packers have their sights set on a first-ever California Collegiate League baseball title this week, kicking off the CCL Northern Division playoffs at Recreation Park on Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25 in a best of three series with the Lincoln Potters.
Healdsburg (19-5 in the CCL, 34-6 overall) was awarded the home games by virtue of a first finish, while the second place Potters come in with a 14-9 record.
Wednesday’s playoff opener will start at 6 p.m., while the first pitch for Thursday’s game is at 4 p.m.
If a third game is necessary, it will be played at 7 p.m.
“I hope the stands are packed with the Packer Nation,” veteran general manager/field manager Joey Gomes said. “There should be an electric crowd on Wednesday and we’re looking forward to the support of our great fans to fill the grandstands.”
The team that emerges from the Northern Division will meet the CCL Southern Division winner at Sparky Anderson Field in Thousand Oaks in a best of three championship series on July 27 and 28.
Healdsburg began its last full stretch of the regular season with a 7-4 victory over the visiting Puff Caps on July 17, completing a sweep over the Caps for the second straight season.
The Pack split a two-game set at the Lincoln Potters (3-1 win, 10-9 loss) on July 18 and 19, before coming home to gain a split with the Solano Mudcats in a weekend series (24-3 win, 13-9 loss).
