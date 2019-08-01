The Healdsburg Prune Packers wrapped up a remarkable 2019 baseball campaign on Sunday in the California Collegiate League title game, falling 6-1 to the Santa Barbara Foresters at Sparky Anderson Field in Thousand Oaks.
The Packers finished the season with a dominant, 38-8 record and a CCL North pennant.
“It was a success for Healdsburg on all fronts,” Packer’s manager/GM Joey Gomes reflected. “A 38-8 record, a No. 10 national ranking and crowned kings of the north. We just want to say thank you to the city of Healdsburg, the Packer Nation, our sponsors and host families.”
The Packers advanced to the championship series by virtue of a clean sweep (7-0, 8-4) in the CCL North playoffs over the visiting Lincoln Potters on July 24 and 25, sending the team to Thousand Oaks to face the Southern CCL champion Santa Barbara Foresters in a best of three set.
Healdsburg erased an early 4-0 deficit with a five-run sixth inning in the opener of Saturday’s double-header to take a brief 5-4 lead, but it proved the highlight of the game. The Foresters clawed back with four in the bottom of the frame and hung on for an 8-5 win.
Andrew Hansen (2 IP, 1 hit, 2 ERs) took the loss, while top hitters were John Lagattuta (1 for 3, HR, run, 3 RBIs), Cal Conley (2 for 5, HR, run, RBI), Jason Dicochea (2 for 4), Cam Blake (2 for 5, run), David Langer (2 for 4, run, RBI) and Travis Turney (1 for 4, run).
The Pack showed their resilience in Saturday’s game two, as starter Elijah Birdsong (5.1 IP, 8 hits, 4 ERs, 8 Ks) made an early lead stand up en route to a 9-5 victory. Swinging hot bats for Healdsburg were Dicochea (3 for 5, run, 2 RBIs), Connor Mack (2 for 5, 2B, run, RBI), Joe Lampe (2 for 3, run, RBI), Bryan Sturges (1 for 3, run, 2 RBI) and Langer (1 for 4, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs).
Sunday’s championship showdown proved an anti-climax for the Packers, who managed just the Lagattuta solo homer in the second off of Forester’s starter Jake Jackson before falling, 6-1.
Trey Garlett (3.2 IP, 6 hits, 5 ERs) took the loss, while leading hitters were Lagattuta (2 for 4, run, RBI), Lampe (1 for 4), Turney (1 for 3), Blake (1 for 4), Mack (1 for 3) and Sturges (1 for 4).
