The Healdsburg Prune Packers continued a ferocious hitting attack in a recent five-game home-stand at Recreation Park on July 3 through 7, recording three victories, including wins over the WC Kings (8-2) and Lincoln Potters (8-2, 13-11).
The Pack suffered losses to the San Francisco Seals (10-8) and Potters (13-10), pushing their California Collegiate League record to 13-3 and 24-4 overall.
At press time, Healdsburg was preparing to resume action with a four-game home set with the Seals, beginning on July 9 with a double-header (3 and 6 p.m.). The teams will meet again on July 10 and 11, with both games starting at 6 p.m. The Packers will entertain the Chico Nuts in 6 p.m. starts on July 12 and 13, and wrap up the weekend on Sunday, July 14 with an 11 a.m. clash with the Puff Caps.
Packers pound cowhide
Healdsburg began their latest stretch with a July 3 tilt with the WC Kings, pounding out 14 hits in an 8-2 victory. The Pack rode the strong arm of winning pitcher Jeff Kersten (6 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 4 Ks), while top hitters were Cal Conley (2 for 5, HR, run, RBI), Jason Dicochea (2 for 3, run), Travis Turney (2 for 5, HR, run, 2 RBIs) and Cam Blake (2 for 3, run, RBI).
The Packers saw their 10-game winning streak snapped in a 10-8 loss to the Seals on July 4. Despite the setback, Healdsburg had plenty of offensive fireworks, led by Blake (2 for 3, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 5 RBIs), Turney (3 for 5, RBI), Bryan Sturges (2 for 5, 2 runs, RBI) and Conley (2 for 5, 2 runs).
The good guys opened a three-game series with the Potters on July 5, exploding for seven runs in the seventh inning en route to an 8-2 victory. Randy Polonia picked up the win in relief, while top hitters included Conley (2 for 4, HR, 2 run, 4 RBIs) and Turney (1 for 1, HR, 2 runs, RBI).
The Pack fell to the Potters the following night, coming out on the short end of a 13-10 slugfest. Reliever Shamus Lyons took the loss while leading batters were Cole Stilwell (1 for 3, HR, 2 runs, RBI), Sturges (2 for 5, 2 2Bs, 2 runs, RBI), Blake (2 for 4, run, RBI) and Turney (1 for 4, HR, run, 4 RBIs).
Healdsburg finished up a busy stretch on Sunday in the series finale against the Potters, icing the contest with four runs in the fourth and fifth innings in powering to a 13-11 win. Trey Garlett (5 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 7 Ks) notched the victory. Swinging hot bats were Kevin Sandri (2 for 4, grand slam HR, 3 runs, 5 RBIs), Sturges (1 for 4, HR, run, RBI), Blake (1 for 4, HR, run, RBI) and Dicochea (2 for 5, 2 2Bs, run, 3 RBIs).
Healdsburg has turned Recreation Park into a launching pad, clubbing a league-leading 37 homers through 28 games this season.
