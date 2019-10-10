The varsity football Greyhounds remain in search of their first season win following another tough night on Friday, sustaining a 60-0 shellacking at the hands of unbeaten Piner.
The setback, witnessed by an enthusiastic Homecoming crowd at Recreation Park, dropped Healdsburg to 0-1 in league and 0-7 on the season.
The Hounds will have 14 days to regroup as they enter the bye week, while the JV squad visits Elsie Allen this Friday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.
“I'm proud of how hard our kids played all night, this group doesn't give up or let down,” HHS varsity coach Dave Stine said, before looking ahead to an Oct. 18 date at El Molino. “The bye comes at a good time and hopefully we’re healthy for El Molino. They have a good team.”
Hounds no match for Piner
Healdsburg was a heavy underdog entering the Homecoming clash with Piner, having lost four starters for the season due to injuries, including two linemen, a defensive end and a cornerback. In addition, the Greyhounds sustained three more injuries to their defensive backfield in the first half against the Prospectors. All three players are expected to be available for the next game.
The result was predictable against the league favorites, as the Prospectors moved the ball at will while their defense yielded precious few yards.
The suspense was over early, with Piner jumping out to a 33-0 lead after one before rolling to an eventual, 60-0 rout.
“We were inconsistent offensively and had trouble moving the ball on the ground against eight men in the box, which of course then makes it difficult on the passing game,” Stine noted. “Defensively, we were in good position many times with good coverage but were out jumped for the ball on receptions.”
