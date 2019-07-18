We’re running out of superlatives to describe the exploits of the 2019 Healdsburg Prune Packers, as they continue to dismantle collegiate level baseball opponents at an alarming rate.
The Packers are coming off another perfect week on the summer circuit, treating Recreation Park fans to wins over the San Francisco Seals (16-9, 7-5, 11-5, 4-3), Chico Nuts (9-2, 9-1) and Puff Caps (7-6).
The victories ran Healdsburg’s current winning streak to eight games, while pushing its California Collegiate record to 17-3 and a remarkable 31-4 on the season.
The Pack will wrap up a 12-game home-stand on Wednesday, July 17 when they host the Puff Caps in a rematch at 6 p.m., before visiting the Lincoln Potters in a two-game set on July 18 and 19 (6:35 p.m.). Healdsburg will return to the friendly confines for a weekend series with the Solano Mudcats on July 20 (6 p.m.) and 21 (11 a.m.).
Team leaders
The Prune Packers continue to swing heavy lumber, carrying a cartoon-like team batting average of .329 at the start of play this week. The team has launched 46 homers in 35 games.
Individual leaders by average are Jason Dicochea (.450, 5 HRs, 31 RBIs), Cam Blake (.439, 7 HRs, 31 RBIs), Cal Conley (.402, 6 HRs, 39 RBIs), Travis Turney (.360, 6 HRs, 35 RBIs), Bryan Sturges (.357, 5 HRs, 24 RBIs), Joe Lampe (.354, 3 HRs, 17 RBIs), John Lagattuta (.353, 2 HRs, 19 RBIs), Connor Mack (.291, 1 HR, 23 RBIs), Kevin Sandri (.288, 1 HR, 37 runs, 23 RBIs), David Langer (.286, 16 RBIs) and Bryson Hill (.284, 3 HRs, 22 RBIs).
Dicochea, Conley and Blake have been nominated for All America honors, while the Prune Packers are currently the sixth ranked collegiate team in the nation.
Pitching leaders are Ian Villers (3-0, 27 IP, 40 Ks, 1.67 ERA), Trey Garlett (3-0, 24.33 IP, 21 Ks, 2.22), Jeff Kersten (3-0, 21 IP, 17 Ks, 2.95), Morgan White (2-0, 25 IP, 30 Ks, 3.96), Randy Polonia (2-0, 14.67 IP, 26 Ks, 4.91) and Kenny Haus (1-0, 17 IP, 25 Ks, 4.76).
