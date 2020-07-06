Team unable to play games at Recreation Park due to pandemic
The Healdsburg Prune Packers have beaten just about every opponent they’ve faced in the storied 100-year history of the organization, but the COVID-19 pandemic may prove to be an insurmountable foe this season.
Unable to play home games in venerable Recreation Park due to strict county health guidelines, the Prune Packers have virtually no revenue coming in to pay for expenses, with recent road trips to Sacramento, Placer and Yuba counties draining the team coiffeurs.
“We’re going to play our last game this Wednesday (July 8 at the Lincoln Potters) and with no money coming in, can’t continue to play until things change,” veteran field manager and GM Joey Gomes said, citing a cost of about $2,500 for each road trip. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, so there’s not much we can do right now except wait and see what happens.”
Gomes is quick to point out that a possible misconception about the Prune Packers may be that the team has “gone rogue” or has been cavalier about trying to play games during a health crisis, but the exact opposite has been true.
“We’ve been following very strict protocols, including player testing and regular temperature checks before practice, doing our best to take care of our kids,” he noted. “We’ve basically made the decision to have a financially losing season to try to give our guys a safe place to play closer to home.”
The Pack kicked off the 2020 summer campaign with the first of what was to be a 28-game schedule on June 25 at the West Coast Kings in Yuba County, playing to a 5-5 tie. The team then reeled off four wins in its next five outings, including subsequent road victories over the Kings (3-2), Sacramento Eagles (13-4), Sacramento Yankees (5-1) and a split with the Lincoln Potters (11-8 win, 9-7 loss).
On the road, the team has found that social distancing protocols have varied widely depending on what county they happen to be in.
“We’ve been following social distancing guidelines for our area and when we step out of our vans for road games we’re the ones that look weird wearing masks,” Gomes said. “In Sacramento, fans packed the grandstands and concession stands were crowded, with very few masks or social protocols in place.”
Familiar faces
Although always in a state of flux, much of this year’s roster is made up of returning players that have opted to stay closer to home during the pandemic.
“A lot of our guys don’t want to get on a plane and travel across the country right now,” Gomes said. “It’s actually the colleges that pick which teams they want their kids to play on during the summer and some of the parents have stepped in to ask that they be allowed to play for us so they don’t have to travel as far.”
For the foreseeable future, the Packers may do little more than get together for practice a few times a week while the pandemic runs its course.
“We’re so thankful to be able to practice at Rec Park,” Gomes noted. “With the talent we have on this team, some of our practices have been more competitive than our games.”
