The Healdsburg “Running Dogs” will be in hot pursuit of peak performance this Saturday, Nov. 23 when they toe the starting line at the North Coast Section Cross Country Championships.
The meet, a final qualifier for athletes with CIF State aspirations, will be held at Hayward High School and feature boys and girls races in five divisions, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and finishing with the last race at 1 p.m.
The Greyhounds will compete in Division 5, with the boys at 11 a.m. and the girls race scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
Junior Jack Vanden Heuvel figures to be Healdsburg’s state hopeful this season, with his seventh place clocking of 15:41 on the 3.05-mile Spring Lake course at the North Bay League finals on Nov. 8 stamping him as a serious contender.
