Healdsburg High School runners wrapped up the fall cross country campaign on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the North Coast Section Championships.
The annual event was held on the 3-mile Hayward High School course and served as a final qualifier for the CIF State meet. The day included 10 boys and girls races in five different divisions.
Leading the Greyhound contingent in the Division 5 boys race was talented junior Jack Vanden Heuvel, crossing the finish line in 40th place overall in a fast 17:04. Also logging strong efforts for the Hounds were Alex Cyphers (68th place, 17:42), Peter Trebilcock (82nd place, 18:00), Jameson Dankowski (101st place, 18:28), Harrison Threlfall (113th place, 18:51), Matthew Nielson (130th place, 19:17) and Edgar Ortiz (169th place, 20:57).
The lone runner for the HHS girls squad was sophomore Stephanie Hensley, who negotiated the NCS course in 23:28, good for 92nd place overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.