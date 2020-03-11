The high school track and field campaign got off to a fast start for the Greyhounds on March 7, turning in a solid debut at the Big Cat Invitational meet in Santa Rosa.
The annual event, which serves as the unofficial start to the spring season, featured some two-dozen schools and hundreds of athletes, many getting their first taste of high school competition.
The “Running Dogs” used the opportunity to send several of their young charges to the starting line on Saturday, flashing both talent and speed.
“We have a multitude of promising and spirited first-year athletes amid a young team of mostly freshmen and sophomores,” coach Kate Guthrie reported. “They will benefit from the strong leadership of junior veteran and co-captain, Jack Vanden Heuvel.
First-year senior Alyssa Fletcher is another athlete that the Hounds will rely on for both production and leadership.
“She has already made a big impression on the team with her strong work ethic and commitment,” Guthrie said. “She was voted as captain of the team and shares the duties along with Vanden Heuvel.”
Vanden Heuvel starts the season among the top middle distance runners in the Redwood Empire, with his sights set on shattering a few long-standing school records.
“Jack battled back from a case of pneumonia that plagued him at the end of cross country and through winter, but is stronger than ever and should make significant gains this year in the 1600 and 800 meter events,” Guthrie said. “He is poised to take down HHS track records this year and earn a spot to compete at the CIF State Track & Field Championships.”
The Hounds are loaded with talented underclassmen, including middle distance runners; sophomore Jameson Dankowski, junior Edgar Ortiz and freshman Alex Cyphers.
“Sophomores Constantino Garcia and Liam O'Gorman, as well as freshmen Owen Efram and Erick Gutierrez all show tremendous athleticism and will make an impact in a variety of events both on the track and in the field,” Guthrie noted.
For the first time in years, the team will have a pole vault coach, which should add valuable points to team scoring. Transfer student Ernaldo Ahumada will be the featured HHS athlete in the event, building on the achievements he made in Texas last year.
Other athletes to watch this season are Maxwell Cook, who shows promise in the high jump, along with sophomores Grace Pastene, Sofia Nordvedt and Keely Parker across field events. Freshman Emory Joy is an outstanding all-around athlete who should excel in multiple events.
“The team is working hard and has bonded quickly,” Guthrie said. “This is in large part due to the positive energy, determination and friendly regard from Lina Vavrinec, an exchange student from Germany, as well as new transfer student Lilly Malmgren.”
