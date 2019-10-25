The Healdsburg cross country squad got a great litmus test against some of the top teams in the Redwood Empire in an Oct. 16 North Bay League meet on the classic, 3.05-mile Spring Lake course in Santa Rosa, a sneak preview of the league championships next month.
The meet included eight NBL Oak Division teams due to meet cancelations due to power outages last week, making for crowded races and competitive times.
Leading the way for the HHS varsity boys was junior Jack Vanden Heuvel, finishing eighth overall. Sophomore Stephanie Hensley led a small varsity girls contingent, finishing 34th overall.
Next up for the Greyhounds is the first home meet of the season against Montgomery at Hoot Owl Creek Vineyards on Oct. 23 (3:45 p.m.).
Below are the complete results for Healdsburg runners.
NBL meet, Oct. 16 at Spring Lake (3.05-miles)
Varsity Boys- Maria Carrillo 20, Santa Rosa 37, Santa Rosa 18, Healdsburg 45, Maria Carrillo 15, Piner 47 Ukiah 26, Montgomery 29
Healdsburg results only
8. Jack Vanden Heuvel, 16:17
37. Alex Ciphers, 18:08
39. Peter Trebilcock, 18:14
45. Luca Pastene, 18:44
54. Henry Waterman, 20:48
Varsity girls - Maria Carrillo 22, Santa Rosa 53, Montgomery 67 Santa Rosa 15, Healdsburg Inc. Maria Carrillo 15, Piner 50 Montgomery 18, Ukiah 45
34. Stephanie Hensley, 23:14
38. Nadya Rued, 24:43
JV boys
13. Matthew Nielsen, 18:47
24. Conroy Smith, 19:42
43. Owen Efram, 20:43
49. Liam O’Gorman, 21:23
53. Henry Gomez, 21:41
58. Dominic Duri, 22:03
68. Owen Smith, 22:40
