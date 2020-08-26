Veteran coach led Greyhounds for five seasons
The Rachelle Sanders coaching era is over at Healdsburg High School, as the veteran softball coach announced recently that she will not return after five seasons at the helm.
The veteran coach led the Greyhounds to an overall varsity record of 21-66 before the 2020 campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Known for her ability to communicate with her players and great patience in teaching the game, Sanders recently reflected on her time in the Hounds’ dugout.
“Being a coach at HHS is so much more than what happens on the field on game day, and helping to shape these young women has been an absolute honor,” she said. “I’ll really miss the players the most and being their biggest fan. I’ve coached a lot of kids in all my years and will truly miss watching a player who has worked so hard; that moment that they understand or conquer their fear, the moment they understand the game, the moment they steal a base, the moment they catch a ball after a running sprint, the moment they get that hit, the moment they know that my telling them they are good at what they do is not a line,” she added.
The search is now on for a replacement and a new coach is expected to be announced in the next couple of months.
