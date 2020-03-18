The high school sports world is on hold for at least three weeks due to COVID-19, a novel strain of coronavirus, as all Sonoma County schools try to minimize the spread of the disease.
Official word came down Saturday of widespread school closures, also calling for a full hiatus from spring games, meets, practices, open gyms, weight training and gatherings of any kind until at least April 5.
“As of now, all school sports activities are suspended until at least April 5, but we’re waiting for a decision from the CIF meeting on March 17 (after press time) and will follow whatever they decide,” HHS Athletic Director Brian Osborn said. “I have a feeling that April 15 may be the date that is chosen to resume sports, but everything is up in the air right now.”
The big question may come when schools resume session on how to best handle an abbreviated spring season for each sport.
“If a date is chosen to resume sports after April 15, we’ll be in danger of canceling the rest of the season,” Osborn noted. “There just won’t be enough time left in the school year.”
