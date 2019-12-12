Local hoops fans can take a break from their holiday shopping this week as Healdsburg hosts the 71st annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament.
The longest running high school basketball tourney in California, the REIBT will feature a boys and girls tournament running simultaneously starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and ending in the championship games on Saturday, Dec. 14. Games will be split between Smith Robinson Gymnasium and Healdsburg Junior High (Friday’s consolation games will be played at HJH).
The eight-team girl’s tournament includes Healdsburg, Ukiah, Fortuna, St. Mary’s, Cloverdale, Kelseyville, Justin Siena and Arcata. Healdsburg opens the tourney against Kelseyville on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8:30 p.m. For the first time in years the Lady Hounds will take a perfect 9-0 record into the REIBT.
“The tourney will have one of the toughest fields in recent memory on the girls’ side,” Lady Hounds coach Steve Zichichi said. “St. Mary’s of Albany is probably the early favorite and we open up with Kelseyville, who beat us by 15 points last year.”
The eight-team boy’s tourney features Healdsburg, Justin Siena, Middletown, Ygnacio Valley, Kelseyville, El Molino, Clear Lake and Sonoma. The Greyhounds open the REIBT at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 against Kelseyville. The Hounds will put their 4-1 record on the line this week.
“We are hoping to continue to improve in areas such as team rebounding and taking care of the basketball (minimizing turnovers) prior to REIBT,” HHS coach Yasha Mokaram said.
