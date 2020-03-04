Five of six teams in tourney finals bring home top prize
St. John’s Catholic Youth Organization basketball teams celebrated a season of champions in league tournament action last weekend, capturing five championships in six title games.
Winning first place trophies in their respective tournaments were the St. John’s fourth grade Division 3 boys, seventh grade Division 2 girls, seventh grade Division 2 boys, eighth grade Division 1 girls and eighth grade Division 3 boys. In addition, the 5th grade Division 5 boys earned a second place trophy.
Below is a brief recap for each team.
Fourth grade boys (Division 3)
The team was coached by Clay Mauritson and Mark McWilliam and included players: Teague Jasper, Pierce McWilliams, Tyler Fredson, John Henry Pittenger, Dylan Berry, Charlie Cropper, Sean Kosta, Davis Mauritson, Bronz Tolentino, Jack Backman and Luke Landeros.
Fifth grade boys (Division 5)
The fifth grade boys Div. 5 squad claimed second place in the league tourney, falling in the title game, 44-39. The team began the season with a loss but reeled off 11 straight wins to earn spot in the championship game. Most of the squad was made up of first-year players but more than made up for it with talent and desire.
The team was coached by Silvestre Espinoza and assistant coach Austin Milliken. Players were Anthony Espinoza, Frank Rea, Milo Kluse, Jack Driscoll, Rhett Reed, Harlan Reed, Austin Milliken, JP Osmer, Cade Fergusson, Cameron McKenzie, Rlynn Hildreth and Cayson Hagen.
Seventh grade girls (Division 2)
The seventh grade Division 2 girls team achieved perfection during the 2019-20 season, posting a 12-0 record, highlighted by a 32-18 win over St. A’s in the tournament title game. Pacing the offense in the championship clash were Ashley Behrens (11 points), Hailey Thistle (8 points).
The team was coached by Jackie Sellards and included players;
Hannah Sellards, Hailey Thistle, Ashley Behrens, Issy Lickey, Tehya Mitchell, Maddie Munselle, Olivia Lippencot, Sophia Saini, Ruby Leffew and Allie Espinoza.
Seventh grade boys (Division 2)
The 7th grade Division 2 boys were led by coach Matt Vogensen and featured players Marco Lucci, Leo Kluse, Logan Rodriguez, Kellen Kramer, Ben Wilson, Logan Thistle, Tatum Kurpinsky and Thatcher Kittle.
Eighth grade girls (Division 1)
The eighth grade Division 1 girls squad won in dramatic fashion in the tournament title game against a strong St. Eugene’s team, avenging a 24-point loss suffered last month with an exciting, four-point victory.
The team was led by coaches Alicia Webb and Jim Lago, and included players Tylie Hatcher, Jordan Holland, Haley Webb, Sofie Hansen, Adi Parmeter, Leah Mauritson and Bella Tavolacci.
Eighth grade boys (Division 3)
The eighth grade Division 3 boys defeated OLG of Windsor, 37-27 in the tournament title game to finish off a championship season. The team was led by coach Jason Pedroni and assistant coach Carroll Kemp. The roster included Matthew Zichichi, Giovanni Pedroni, Grant Migneron, Jamie Castillo, Jasper Kemp, Matthew Hilden, Tyler Ward, John Sweeney, Kienan McAlister and Nick Martindale.
