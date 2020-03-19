Greyhounds field largest team in years this spring
It’s been quite a roller-coaster ride for the Healdsburg High School swim team this month, as the Greyhounds embark on what is hoped will be a strong season.
Just days after scoring a sweep in a dual meet over Piner, the announcement came down that school would be closed and all spring sports suspended due to the threat of coronavirus.
At the time of this writing, no official practices or meets were to be held until at least the first week of April, at which time league officials would develop a plan to salvage an abbreviated season.
The Hounds are fielding one of their largest teams in years, with some 32 athletes donning Healdsburg colors this spring, including 15 freshmen.
Head coach Dean Clark has taken the reins from longtime coach Laraine Carter, assisted by Lorna Hayman.
“Due to the number of swimmers this year, we will have a JV and varsity team,” Hayman reported. “Our team philosophies are as follows: to provide a positive environment in which each athlete can develop physically, emotionally and socially; to learn and enjoy life skills such as pride, commitment, hard work, discipline, integrity and loyalty and apply them to the team and everyday life; and to learn as much as possible about the sport of swimming.”
Returning to assume a leadership role for the team are four-year senior veterans Miguel Gonzalez, Sophia Fausone and Malia Llerena. Juniors include Nathan Koop, Mielle Maclure, Nadya Rued and Gabriella Monahan. Sophomores are Jacob Gordon, Stephanie Aimo, Fiona Davis, Annie Peterson, Molly Miller, Lupita Ramos, Zoe Turk and Liz Valls.
The list of first-year freshmen features Gregory Brooks, Eliot Gomez, Otis Hardin, Max Hubbel, Saul Miguel, Enzo Kluse, Miles Ridder, Owen Lucas and Matthew Nielsen for the boys and Julia Bernard, Susanna Conway, Bianca Gonzalaz, Theresa Helfrick, Sofia O’Gorman, Emily Pile and Allison Thill.
The Hounds played host to Piner on March 11, easily defeating the Prospectors in both the varsity boys and girls competition.
Below are the top three Healdsburg finishers in each race.
