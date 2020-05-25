For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there were far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their schools with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Estephany Calvo
Senior Estephany Calvo enjoyed a notable multi-year high school sports career in basketball and softball, making big contributions to both programs. She was a hard-working guard on the basketball team, helping the Lady Greyhounds into the North Coast Section playoffs. Her best seasons were spent on the spring softball diamond, where she was a speedy and reliable outfielder.
Luca Pastene
Graduating senior Luca Pastene will be remembered as a consistent runner and great teammate in a distinguished high school career on cross country and track teams, scoring valuable points for the Hounds each season. Pastene paid his dues to become a team leader on the fall cross country circuit, and was just as good in the spring as a hurdler, jumper and middle distance runner.
