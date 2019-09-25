Healdsburg set to open league schedule this week
The Greyhounds continued their season progression with a pair of dates against some of the top teams in the Redwood Empire, dropping matches to perennial powers Montgomery and Maria Carrillo.
Healdsburg (2-9) will open the North Bay League Redwood Division schedule this week when they travel to Piner on Sept. 24 (after press time), followed by a Sept. 26 home clash with Rancho Cotate. Match times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 6 p.m.
“We had a rough week at home against some great squads,” HHS coach Kim Goff reported. “We have three full days of practice before we have our first league game and if we can work out a few of the kinks, we will be able to put up a good fight.”
Healdsburg began its final pre-league stretch against visiting Montgomery on Sept. 17, giving the Vikings a good battle before falling in three games; 25-17, 27-25, 25-14.
“Montgomery came fired up and ready to play and unfortunately we just couldn’t pull it together enough to take a game,” Goff said.
The Hounds played host to Maria Carrillo the following night, again testing their opponent before succumbing in three sets; 25-16, 25-18, 25-20.
No stats were available for either match.
”Carrillo is a solid and scrappy squad who has some great servers,” Goff noted. “We just couldn’t pull our serve receive together. With no serve receive means no offense, but I am proud that we never gave up.”
