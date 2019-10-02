Hounds topple Piner, Rancho in five-set marathons
The Healdsburg High School varsity volleyball team saved its best ball of the season for the right time, dispatching Piner and Rancho Cotate in a great start to the North Bay League campaign.
Both matches were a test of mind and body, as the Greyhounds turned back both teams in five grueling sets.
The wins pushed the Greyhound’s league mark to 2-0 and 4-9 on the season.
“The girls are pretty pumped,” HHS coach Kim Goff reported. “We started a little stale against Piner but came together the way I knew they could. Our girls dug deep against Rancho Cotate and finished them off in five games.”
Healdsburg opened the action at home against the Prospectors on Sept. 24, a match that was moved due to a power outage at originally scheduled for Piner. The Hounds recovered from a sluggish start to post a win in five grueling sets; 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14, 15-9.
Statistical leaders for the Hounds were Kim Rogers (8 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs), Aleah Molina (13 kills, 2 aces), Theresa Helfrick (11 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs), Nenna Carr (4 aces, 18 digs) and Emery Joy (12 digs).
It was a different scenario two nights later against visiting Rancho Cotate, as Healdsburg came out with a vengeance and hung to notch a five-set victory; 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-13.
Turning in outstanding performances were Rogers (8 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces, 10 digs), Molina (11 kills, 3 aces, 15 digs), Helfrick (13 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs), Nenna Carr (5 aces, 15 digs) and Joy (15 digs, 4 aces).
Scheduling notes
Healdsburg will resume league action on Oct. 1 (after press time) at El Molino, followed by a Thursday, Oct. 3 home clash with Ukiah. Both varsity matches start at 6 p.m.
“These are the two top teams in league,” Goff noted. “We have a few things to fix but I’m hoping the girls come out with some excitement and power and give both teams a run for their money.”
