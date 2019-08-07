The 2019 high school volleyball season is almost here and that’s great news for the Greyhounds and their loyal legion of fans.
Head coach Kim Goff returns to lead a solid mix of returning talent and first-year players, hungry to prove their mettle in varsity competition while moving up in the league.
“We’re very excited about this year’s volleyball season,” Goff reported. “We have some very eager varsity and JV players that have been playing club and working hard in the gym all summer long to prepare for the season.”
The varsity squad will be led by a core of veterans that features senior outside hitter Aleah Molina.
“Aleah will be a force to reckon with this season,” Goff noted. “She has dedicated her off-season and summer to getting stronger and learning to become a great leader.”
Also returning to play a prominent role are senior middle hitter Kim Rodgers, senior defensive specialist/outside hitter Nenna Carr, senior setter/RS Delaney Seuferer and junior setter/RS Diana Guzman.
The core of veterans will be joined by a supporting group of first-year varsity players that have yet to be determined, pending the conclusion of tryouts this month.
“The rest of the team is still a mystery since tryouts have yet to begin, but I’m happy to say that this will be the best turnout for tryouts we’ve seen in Hounds volleyball in years,” Goff said. “So many in fact that we hope to fund a freshman team in order to keep feeding our JV and varsity squads.”
The HHS program will also add JV coach Amanda Kirtley.
“Amanda comes to us from UC Berkeley, where she played volleyball as a libero for the Bears,” Goff said. “We are very excited to have her and look forward to the knowledge and energy she will bring to the Hounds program.”
The Greyhounds will open the 2019 season on Aug. 22 at Middletown at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
