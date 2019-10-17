The HHS varsity volleyball team will continue a final push in the second half of the North Bay League Redwood Division schedule, hoping to build on what has been a challenging season.
This week, Healdsburg (3-4, 5-16) will visit Rancho Cotate on Oct. 15 (after press time) and return home to host El Molino on Thursday, Oct. 17. Both varsity matches start at 6 p.m.
The Greyhounds are fresh off a dominant win over Elsie Allen on Oct. 9, a much needed victory that also gave the team an opportunity to move players around.
“The girls played great tonight, they set their pace and never gave up,” Hounds coach Kim Goff said following the match. “We had a chance to play with some new rotations in order to get us ready for our next match.”
A big obstacle to overcome this season has been the team’s struggles on the road, where wins have been hard to come by.
“The team is having a hard time getting physically ready and mentally focused for our away games,” Goff noted. “We've been working on a new rotation and have switched some positions around so hopefully that will help us go into our second round of league play.”
