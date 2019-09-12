The Greyhounds are coming off a busy week on the varsity volleyball circuit, a stretch that featured a flurry of wins in both preseason and tournament play.
Healdsburg got the party started on Sept. 3 in the home opener against visiting St. Helena, easily dispatching the Saints in straight sets; 25-23, 25-15, 25-20.
Pacing the net attack for the Hounds were Kim Rodgers (10 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs, 4 aces), Aleah Molina (10 kills, 3 blocks), Nenna Carr (10 digs, 4 aces, 6 assists) and Theresa Helfrick (7 kills, 2 aces).
“We came out with a surge of energy for our first home game,” Hounds coach Kim Goff said after the match. “That energy helped carry us through our three matches. The girls have been working hard since last week to improve in our weak areas on the court. Tonight that hard work paid off.”
The Greyhounds were back in action two nights later against Fort Bragg, defeating the Timberwolves in three; 25-20, 25-18, 25-20.
On Saturday, the Hounds played host to 10 other teams in the annual Healdsburg Invitational Tournament, scoring wins over McKinleyville and Willits. Following a short break, the Hounds lost a pair of close matches (including a three-set heartbreaker to San Rafael) before defeating Cloverdale.
“After suffering a loss to the Eagles a few weeks back the girls were ready to even the score and they did just that,” Goff said. “We worked together, played tough defense and sped up our offense to take the Eagles in two games.”
The win set up a championship match with NCS Division 4 opponent San Marin, battling the Mustangs tooth and nail before succumbing in the third set, 15-13.
“The girls played their hearts out against San Marin.” Goff noted. “I was very proud of our girls for coming out of their slump and bringing the energy and fire back to finish off the tourney in second place.”
Healdsburg will visit San Marin in a rematch on Sept. 10 (after press time) and will host Montgomery in a home clash on Sept. 17 (6 p.m.).
