The Lady Greyhounds enjoyed a winning volleyball debut in the season opening match at Middletown on Aug. 22, turning back the host Mustangs in four sets; 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19.
Senior veterans Kim Rodgers (14 kills, 4 blocks) and Aleah Molina (14 kills 6 digs) led a ferocious net attack, while senior defender Nenna Carr (19 Digs, 4 aces, 6 assists) and emerging star Theresa Helfrick (8 kills, 3 aces) also played a key role in the victory.
“The girls started a little slow in game one but once they got their nerves out they came together and played great as a team,” HHS coach Kim Goff reported. “Our returning seniors really stepped up to the plate tonight and helped pave the way for the game. Other than our seniors we have some young talent of freshman and sophomores that worked hard on the court and are fun to watch.”
Next up for the Hounds is a Wednesday, Aug. 28 visit to Cardinal Newman (6:30 p.m.), followed by an Aug. 29 trip to Santa Rosa (5 p.m.).
