The Lady Greyhounds navigated a treacherous stretch in preseason volleyball this week, dropping successive road matches at Cloverdale, Cardinal Newman and Santa Rosa.
The Aug. 27 setback to Cloverdale was particularly heartbreaking for Healdsburg, which came up just short in five exciting sets: 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 16-25, 13-15.
“The girls started out really strong but couldn't keep the momentum and energy to finish Cloverdale off,” HHS coach Kim Goff reported. “If we can keep our energy up and continue to work as a team, then we will have a good chance against good teams.”
The matches at Cardinal Newman and Santa Rosa didn’t go as well, losing both in three games. After falling to the Cardinals on Aug. 28, Healdsburg gave the Panthers a good battle the following night before succumbing; 14-25, 23-25, 13-25.
Although each of the outings resulted in losses, the experience gained playing against tough competition should prove valuable for a young varsity squad.
“We have a lot of work to do and some things to fix,” Goff said, “But the coaches are looking forward to see how these girls progress from here on out.”
Scheduling notes
The Greyhounds will host Fort Bragg in the home opener in Smith Robinson Gymnasium on Thursday, Sept. 5 (6 p.m.) and will host the Healdsburg Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 7 (times TBA).
