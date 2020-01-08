The Greyhounds played host to many of the top high school wrestling teams in Northern California at the 22nd annual Drew Esquivel Memorial Duals Tournament on Dec. 21, making for a long day of day of high level competition.
The event included a JV tournament on Dec. 20 and varsity matches taking place on Saturday.
Formerly known as the Healdsburg Duals Tournament, the name of the event was changed in honor of 2013 HHS graduate and wrestling champion Drew Esquivel, who was killed in 2016 in a tragic accident.
Each varsity team wrestled a total of five duals matches, with Oak Ridge High School defeating Casa Grande, 51-24 in the finals to go 5-0 for the first place trophy.
Rounding out the top four teams were Amador Valley and Corning.
Healdsburg, which finished in a tie for first in the JV tournament, posted a solid, 2-3 record in varsity duals competition. The Hounds scored wins over Antioch (39-27) and Elsie Allen (39-36) and fell in matches to Shasta (39-36), Casa Grande (45-12) and Ukiah (50-30).
Scoring individual wins (including forfeits) for the Greyhounds were Dillon Dunkle (5-0), Kevin Trebilcock (5-0), Dalton Ortiz (4-1), Henry Gomez (4-1), Jesus Anguiano (3-2), Logan Vallery (3-2), Aidan Bernard (2-3), Elias Flores (2-3) and Talan Chapdeline (2-3).
Scheduling notes
The Greyhounds will host Maria Carrillo Jan. 7 (after press time) in the North Bay League Oak Division dual meet opener. Healdsburg will visit Windsor Next Wednesday, Jan. 15. All league meets start at 6 p.m.
