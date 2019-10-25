The soggy fields and slick balls couldn’t derail Healdsburg kickers, who earned a 6-0-2 record this weekend. Next weekend will be the final week of the season, and we encourage everyone to come support our kids during these finales. Healdsburg soccer is back.
Under 12 Girls
The Healdsburg Mushus came out of their bye week well rested and ready to strike. The team looked sharp in a commanding 6-0 win. Natalie Wakefield (3) led all scorers, but Becka Addison (1), Amber Dhiman (1), and Jacqueline Threlfall (1) all contributed to the scoring, too.
The White Tigers faced one of their toughest challenges yet on Saturday night against a motivated Windsor squad. Olivia Saini opened the scoring for the Tigers about 10 minutes into the first half, and Eliana Flores found the net a few minutes later. Both squads battled hard, but the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Scoring continued to be a challenge for both squads in the second half, but Adelaide Saunders and Olivia Saini both managed to sneak a ball past the opposing keeper to help the Tigers finish with a 4-0 win. Elizabeth Aleman and Ava McGinty split time at keeper in the shutout.
The season wraps up next Sunday at the high school at 6:30 p.m. All are invited to come cheer on the girls.
Under 12 Boys
The Healdsburg Black Bears defeated the Windsor Demons 7-1. Goals by Tyler Velasquez, Cayson Hagen, Daydrien Mendoza, John Henry Pittenger, Jesus Zendejas-Luna, and a career first goal for Evan Behrens.
The Healdsburg Diablos settled for a 1-1 tie in closely contested match. Otto Stuhlmuller scored the lone goal for the Diablos, and Diego Flores made some great saves as Keeper.
The rain and soggy field couldn’t slow down Coach Silvestre Castro’s crew, as their offense continued to shine brightly. Goals by Silvestre Castro (4), Jared Ortiz (2) Rhett Reed (2), and Pedro Piñon (1) were more than enough to hold off a competitive effort from Cloverdale side.
The team will play its final match of its story-book season next Saturday under the lights. Come cheer on the team at Healdsburg High School at 7:30 p.m.
Under 14 Girls
The Red Devils came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw at home against a tough Cloverdale team. The score was tied 1-1 after a score from Charley Gordon, but early in the second half the Healdsburg Hey squad found themselves down 1-3.
A late goal by Maddie Munselle pulled the Red Devils within one then Munselle struck again converting a penalty kick with 30 seconds left in the game.
Lola Hagen and Sienna Sbragia had standout games at defense while Sophia Saini and Hannah Sellards dominated the midfield. Both Emma Hernandez and Charley Gordon split time at goal both recording multiple key saves.
Under 14 Boys
Liverpool Healdsburg earned a 6-3 victory away against a tenacious Windsor opponent. Anthony Rodriguez had two goals, while Eamonn Scott, Anthony Guzman, Gabriel Ramirez, and Jairo Mendoza also contributed to the scoring effort. Leo Kluse and Jermey Gonzalez played superbly in goal.
U14 Germany continued their winning ways beating their Windsor opponents 7 to 1 at home. Flavio Fuhrer had a hat-trick for the second straight game. Dillon Stetson, Jesus Fausto, Jeremiah Tinsley, and Aristeo Gonzalez also all found the back of the net.
