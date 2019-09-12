Throughout the fall season the Tribune will publish highlights of Healdsburg youth soccer matches whenever possible, as written by league officials.
Healdsburg Youth Soccer kicked off last weekend in winning fashion, with four of five local teams coming away with victories. Below is a recap of each match.
Under 12 Girls
Coach Brian Saini’s White Tigers got off to a fast start with a big win over the Windsor Hot Tamales. Several players found the back of the net, including Adelaide Saunders (3), Grace Dijoux (2), Tatum Kiff (1) and Eliana Flores (1). Emmy Reasoner and Ava McGinty split time between the posts, holding their opponent to just 1 goal.
Under 12 Boys
The Healdsburg Black Bears began their season with a win against the Windsor Vipers 5-3. Goals by Tyler Velasquez, Jarrett Rigney, John Henry Pittenger and Cayson Hagen. Strong defensive performances by Octavio Duran and Tyler Fredson (goalie) helped seal the victory.
The Healdsburg Diablos, led by Coach Edgar Gonzales, posted a shutout win in their opener, winning 4-0 behind two goals by Xavier Gonzalez and goals by Miguel Gonzales and Otto Stuhlmuller. Keeper Diego Flores held the opponent scoreless.
The other U12 Boys team, led by Coach Silvester Castro, dominated in the season opener with a commanding 14-1 victory.
Under 14 Girls
The Healdsburg Red Devils lost a closely contested opening match to the Windsor Silver Strikers 2-1. Maddie Munselle converted a penalty kick in the second half to tie the game 1-1. Tehya Mitchell and Sophia Saini split goalie duties for the Red Devils in this thriller.
Under 14 Boys
Healdsburg Liverpool defeated Windsor 3-0 behind a goal from Anthony Guzman and two more from Gabriel Ramirez. Leo Kluse and Jeremy Gonzalez split time at keeper in the shutout effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.