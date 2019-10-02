It was another beautiful weekend on the soccer fields in Sonoma County, and Healdsburg youth soccer teams enjoyed another successful day in the campaign. Collectively, Healdsburg teams were 9-1, bringing the season total to 29-6.
Under 12 Girls
Christina Valencia's Healdsburg Mushus continued their winning streak this weekend, with a 3-1 victory on their home turf. For the second week in a row, Vanessa Castro scored three goals.
The White Tigers didn’t show any rust after last week’s bye, and they remain undefeated after posting a 6-2 win over their opponent from Windsor. Olivia Saini (2), Eliana Flores (2), Adelaide Saunders (1) all contributed goals in the win. Lila Kreck and Melina Smith also made outstanding contributions throughout the game to help seal the victory.
Under 12 Boys
The Healdsburg Black Bears fell to their Windsor opponents 4-2. Martin Vazquez and John Henry Pittenger both scored goals for the Black Bears. Cameron Mckenzie and Ruben Ruiz both made outstanding contributions and controlled the midfield throughout the game.
Coach Edgar Gonzales’ Healdsburg Diablos outplayed their opponent to secure a 4-2 victory. Xavier Gonzalez scored twice and teammates Abran Gonzalez and Giovanni Vega both found the back of the net for one goal. Diego Flores, Max Hansen and Adrian Gutierrez all contributed time as goalkeeper in the close match.
Coach Silvestre Castro’s team continues to roll as their perfect season continues after another strong win. It was an outstanding overall team effort with 7 different members of the squad scoring goals: Silvestre Castro (2), Henry Smith (2), Mason Radelfinger (2), Edwin Cruz (1), Pedro Piñon (1), Jared Ortiz (1) and Raziel Saravia (1).
Under 14 Girls
The Healdsburg Red Devils pushed their record to 3-2 on the season with a pair of wins over the weekend. Saturday night the Red Devils won 5-0 against the Windsor Silver Strikers in their first home game under the lights. Josie Mork opened the scoring to take the lead followed by two goals apiece from Ruby Leffew and Maddie Munselle. Newcomers to the team Estrella Santiago at forward and Vanessa Ramirez at defense had excellent games.
Sunday morning the Red Devils traveled to Cloverdale where they were victorious again against the Cloverdale Rebels 5-3. The Red Devils went ahead quickly on a goal from Maddie Munselle, but then fell behind 1-2 after a push from the Rebels. Another goal by Munselle, one from Josie Mork, and two from Charley Gordon rounded out the scoring. Excellent play by Sophia Saini and Hannah Sellards in the midfield and Meher Dhiman on defence helped the Red Devils secure the victory.
Under 14 Boys
Healdsburg Liverpool notched two more wins over the weekend with away games in Cloverdale (8-0) and Windsor (7-2). Anthony Rodriguez, Julian Johannsen, Jairo Mendoza, Gabriel Ramirez, and Anthony Guzman found the back of the net. Carlos Hernandez had a strong performance and Leo Kluse was excellent in goal.
Healdsburg U14 Germany remains unbeaten after another strong performance. Five different players scored for Healdsburg, including Flavio Fuhrer (4), Brandon Hausman (2), Aristeo Gonzalez (2), Jesus Fausto (1), Max Morris (1) and Saul Rivas (1). Next week, both undefeated Healdsburg teams will meet on the soccer field.
-Submitted by Healdsburg Youth Soccer, Special to the Tribune
