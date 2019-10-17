Throughout the fall season the Tribune will publish highlights of Healdsburg youth soccer matches whenever possible, as written by league officials.
It certainly felt like Autumn had arrived in Healdsburg, as the players slowly trickled onto the fields for the early Saturday games wearing sweatshirts and jackets to combat the brisk, 40-degree conditions. But by mid-afternoon, it felt like summer once again and the electric performances from the pitch had energized the crowds for what turned out to be a truly spectacular Sonoma County Saturday. The brilliant play continues for the U12 and U14 teams, bringing the collective league record for the season to 42-10.
Under 12 Girls
The White Tigers returned to Windsor for the second consecutive week to take on the Windsor Hot Tamales. The Tigers got off to a fast start and never looked back. Grace Dijoux (2), Adelaide Saunders (2), Olivia Saini (1), Ashley Jenkins (1), and MacKenzie Radelfinger (1) all contributed goals, as the Tigers unbeaten streak survives another week. Elizabeth Aleman and Olivia Saini split time as Keeper, holding the Hot Tamales to just one goal.
Christina Valencia's Healdsburg Mushus had a bye this weekend.
Under 12 Boys
The Healdsburg Black Bears pounced on the opposition from Cloverdale to win a thrilling 11-6 match. Three players had hat-tricks for the Black Bears: Tyler Velasquez, Jesus Zendejas-Luna, and Cayson Hagen.
In the much-anticipated battle of Healdsburg squads, played under the bright lights at Healdsburg High School, Coach Silvestre Castro’s team proved the stronger side defeating the Diablos 7-0.
Under 14 Girls
Winners of three straight games, the Red Devils traveled to Windsor to play the Poison Ivy who had beat Healdsburg on their home field earlier in the season. Things started off slowly for the for the Healdsburg squad falling behind 0-1. But when Yaranaxali Pelaez came on as a substitute halfway through the first period she had an immediate impact on the game. Pelaez scored her first goal of the season to tie the game and then shortly afterwards drew a penalty that Maddie Munselle converted to put the Healdsburg side up 2-1.
Munselle added an additional goal in the second half to secure the Red Devils a 3-1 win. The second half was marked by tremendous individual effort. Goalie Emma Hernandez had several great saves including one that involved a collision in front of the goal yet she was still able to corral the loose ball. Macie Parmeter (defense), Hannah Sellards (midfield), and Mckenzie Rigney (forward) also had standout performances.
Under 14 Boys
After suffering their first loss of the season last week, Healdsburg Liverpool rebounded heroically with a commanding 9-1 win. Gabriel Ramirez (4), Anthony Guzman (3), Anthony Rodriguez (1), & Eamonn Scott (1) all found the net for Liverpool.
Healdsburg U14 Germany seemingly cannot be stopped as they remain unbeaten after another strong performance against their opponent from Cloverdale. Four players scored for Healdsburg, while the defense pitched a shutout. Flavio Fuhrer had a hat trick, while Brandon Hausman, Hector Muñoz, and Jesus Fausto also scored in the game.
