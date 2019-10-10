Throughout the fall season the Tribune will publish highlights of Healdsburg youth soccer matches whenever possible, as written by league officials.
As we crossed the halfway point of the soccer season, many our Healdsburg futbolers met up on the pitch for some exciting cross-town match-ups and a couple of battles of unbeaten teams. Collectively, Healdsburg U12 and U14 teams scored 52 goals this weekend, helping to bring the collective season record to 36-9.
Under 12 Girls
The Healdsburg Mushus started their weekend on the road against Cloverdale securing a 4-3 win on Saturday.
A few miles to the South, the White Tigers took on the Windsor Strikers and proved victorious. Five players scored for the White Tigers: Olivia Saini (4), Grace Dijoux (2), Elizabeth Aleman (1), Eliana Flores (1), and Lila Kreck (1) all found the back of the net.
Both the Mushus and the White Tigers brought their perfect records to the pitch for a Sunday afternoon match. While both teams played great on short rest, the White Tigers took the honors. Adelaide Saunders (3) led all players in scoring, but Olivia Saini (2), Eliana Flores (1), Lila Kreck (1), and Ava McGinty (1) also contributed goals for the White Tigers. Jacqueline Threlfall scored twice for the Mushus.
Under 12 Boys
Later on Sunday afternoon, the Healdsburg Black Bears took on the Healdsburg Diablos in another exciting cross-town affair. Despite great defensive play from Kyle Fredson and Octavio Duran and goals by Cayson Hagen (2), Tyler Velasquez (2), and John Henry Pittinger (1), the Diablos offense proved to be too much. Xavier Gonzalez (3) led the Diablos scoring, and Otto Stuhlmuller (1), Adrian Gutierrez (1), Abran Gonzalez (1), and Jayden Gutierrez (1) all added goals to contribute to the 7-5 final. Diego Flores played keeper for the Diablos in the winning effort.
Sunday’s match was the second of the weekend for the Diablos. They were also victorious on Saturday against the Windsor Vipers. Xavier Gonzalez (2), Otto Stuhlmuller (1), Abran Gonzalez (1), and Giovanni Vega (1) all found the back of the net in the 5-0 win. Diego Flores and Sean Kosta split time at goalie in the shutout.
Coach Silvestre Castro’s U12 squad remains undefeated with a 6-0 victory over their opponent from Windsor. Silvestre Castro (3), Henry Smith (1), Edwin Cruz (1), and Joel Butler (1) drove the offense for Team Castro.
Under 14 Girls
After last weekend’s back-to-back wins, the Healdsburg Red Devils mercifully had a bye.
Under 14 Boys
It was a battle of heavy weights that lived up to the billing as undefeated Healdsburg Liverpool squared up with undefeated Healdsburg Germany on Saturday evening.
Jeremiah Tinsley opened the scoring putting Germany up 1-0 early in the match. But Liverpool remained composed with Anthony Guzman and Gabriel Ramirez both scoring for their team to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead at the half. With the second half underway Tinsley found the back of the net a second time to level the scoring 2-2. After that teammate Flavio Fuhrer scored to put Germany ahead 3-2 and Dylan Stetson added one more to seal the victory for a final score of 4-2. While Germany came away victorious it was an excellent showing by both sides. The Healdsburg teams rematch the final game of the season on Nov. 2 in what will no doubt be a thrilling end to the season.
