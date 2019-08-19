Senior exercise

The Healdsburg Senior Center hosts weekly strength training sessions for older adults to stay active.

Classes are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. $35 per month.

When and where: Aug. 26. The center is located at 133 Matheson St.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.