A member of the San Mateo MakerFaire RainWorks team threw water on what appeared to be just sidewalk; suddenly, a stenciled phrase appeared reading “Be Kind.” Onlookers were wowed, including arts integration teacher Ann Weber, of The Healdsburg School. She knew her students would be interested in making “invisible ink” templates, with a shape that they had cut out of cardboard and sprayed with the hydrophobic paint would suddenly appear when wet. Middle school students at the Healdsburg School teamed with buddies from the Boys and Girls Club to create the stencils together. The following week, in mid-February, students walked to the Healdsburg Plaza to complete the project by spraying the designs.
The biodegradable coating lasts for about five months; so grab a spray bottle full of water and head to the Plaza (around the fountain area) to try to find secret messages, fish and even a puddle or two- hopefully soon, some rain will help to reveal the designs.
Much thanks to the John Jordan Foundation and the city of Healdsburg for funding and supporting this project. The Healdsburg School, The Boys and Girls Club and the city of Healdsburg look forward to more community art partnerships to further creative opportunities for all Healdsburg residents.
— Submitted by Ann Weber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.