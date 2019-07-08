The Healdsburg Regional Library is hosting a free summer guitar workshop on Monday, July 15 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Beginners are welcome and the class is suitable for teens and adults. Sign up by calling the library at 707-433-3772 or by going to the front desk. Be sure to bring your own guitar.
When and where: July 15. The library is located at 139 Piper St.
