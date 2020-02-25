Teens are invited to drop in and browse through a selection of books - new titles, old titles, and titles that have not been published yet - and pick one to keep.
In exchange, you will swap us a review of the book by the end of the month.
For teens in grades 7 to 12 only.
2 to 5 p.m. at 139 Piper St.
