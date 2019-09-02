Teens ages 12 to 17 can come by the Healdsburg Regional Library Sept. 5 for a free sushi making workshop taught by the Ceres Community Project.
Students will learn how to make a vegetable nori roll and a blueberry smoothie.
The class requires pre-registration and a waiver form with parent/guardian signature. Space is limited to 15 participants.
Please register your child online or at the Children's Desk. Class runs 4 to 5 p.m. at 139 Piper St.
When and where: The Healdsburg Regional Library, Sept. 5.
