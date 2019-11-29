Come to the 10th Annual Tree Lighting and Tractor Parade on Saturday, November 30, in downtown Geyserville.
The Geyserville Chamber of Commerce sponsors the local tradition of stringing lights on farm equipment for a parade through town, past crowds that grow each year. Kids will get a chance to sit on Santa's lap and relay all their holiday wishes, while their parents snap photos, followed by the ceremonial tree lighting and caroling. The parade will begin at the north end of town and make one pass through the downtown area. The route is approximately 1.5 miles long, so there will be plenty of room to see the lights. Be sure to get in town early to enjoy shopping and special offers by local merchants, as well as something to eat and drink. Shops, tasting rooms, & restaurants will be open. Food includes hot dogs & beverages are available at the Oddfellows Hall and hot chocolate & other snacks at various locations throughout the parade route.
Cost: Free
Time: Santa at the Park and Ride Plaza - 4:30 p.m., tree lighting & caroling - 6 p.m. Road closes at the north and south end of town - 6 p.m. Parade at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.