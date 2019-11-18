The Healdsburg Center for the Arts is hosting its annual gift gallery on Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Runs until Dec. 30.
Open Sunday, Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Locally made gifts and artisan goods will be available. 130 Plaza St.
When and where: Varied dates starting Nov. 22 to Dec. 30.
