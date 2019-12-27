HOLLY JOLLY ARTS AND CRAFTS — The Healdsburg Community Center hosted a holiday-themed arts and crafts workshop for kids on Friday, Dec. 20. Kids painted their own little ornaments and Christmas tree star toppers complete with glitter and a bendable wire to create a tree shape. Kids also got a chance to create their very own pinecone bird feeder drenched in peanut butter and rolled in bird seed.
The Art of the Ornament, Dec. 20
- Photos Katherine Minkiewicz
