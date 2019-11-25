Get into the holiday spirit with the Healdsburg Museum's annual toy exhibit.
This year's theme is the circus featuring circus toys across the decades.
Free.
The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
When and where: Nov. 29 and ongoing. 221 Matheson St.
