The Healdsburg Museum is featuring a circus toy exhibit of circus themed toys and figurines through the ages.
Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free.
When and where: Ongoing at various tines. 221 Matheson St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.