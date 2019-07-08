After being canceled earlier this year due to weather, the Grind is back on Friday, July 12 at the Carson Warner Memorial Skate Park in Healdsburg.
Street artists will show off their skills by working to create 3D-like art on the skate park itself. While there will be no skating at this event, there will be an open-mic and free pizza.
The free event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1100 Grove St.
After the artists complete their work the Grind event will continue on Saturday with open skating, music and art demonstrations. Saturday’s event kicks off at 10 a.m.
