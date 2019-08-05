The Jami Jamison Band performs music from Billy Holiday, Etta James, Peggy Lee, Louis Jordan, Ruth Brown and more, will perform at Madrona Manor in Healdsburg on Sept. 15.
Bay Area Blues and Jazz Vocalist Jami Jamison surrounds herself with a lineup of seasoned musicians including saxophone, guitar, standup bass, and drums. Their combined love of music will be presented in the breathtaking garden of Madrona Manor, promising to create an enjoyable afternoon for everyone. Singing for audiences since childhood, Jami was greatly inspired and encouraged by her mother Ruby Jamison, who performed for many years as a piano bar vocalist. Jami Jamison gets attention wherever she performs. It could be attributed to her smooth, sultry voice or her sassy style, but audiences agree her musical passion and vocal talents are always a crowd pleaser. No host bar.
General admission is $40; $35 for Symphony League members. Dinner reservations for after the show can be made at Madrona Manor, 707-433-4231.
Reservations can be made on line at www.srsymphonyleague.org/festival-of-parties.html or by mailing a check to The Santa Rosa Symphony League, 50 Santa Rosa Avenue #410, Santa Rosa, CA. 95404.
For information about the Symphony League and its many programs, see srsymphonyleague.org.
The Santa Rosa Symphony League supports the Santa Rosa Symphony Institute for Music Education in raising funds for music education for youngsters in Sonoma County. This event is part of a series of lectures, musicals, and cultural activities known as the League’s Festival of Parties.
-Submitted by Elizabeth Kern, Santa Rosa Symphony League
