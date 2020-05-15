On May 11, Healdsburg High School seniors gathered at a socially safe distance to film messages and take photos in their cap and gowns for the virtual graduation that’s set to air on YouTube on June 4 at 7 p.m.
In lieu of the typical in-person graduation ceremony that’s held to celebrate seniors, the high school decided to create a video with messages from staff and students as a way to recognize the class of 2020.
