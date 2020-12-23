the north pole
Photo Pierre Ratté
Note: This week in H’burg is a new weekly column featuring photos and fun facts from local photographer Pierre Ratté. Each week we’ll feature a new photo from Ratté along with a fact about the subject matter of the photo.
 
 

The North Pole, from which all points on Earth are south, is no longer considered a ‘fixed point.’ During the 18th century, it was determined that the Earth's axis wanders over an eight month period, referred to as the Chandler wobble. In addition to regular wandering, there is an irregular component making it impossible to precisely define the pole's location in advance. The calculation at any given moment for the North Pole’s location is referred to as the 'instantaneous pole.’ In this instance, it appears to have wandered to Healdsburg! Happy holidays to one and all. Be safe, be well.  

 
