The North Pole, from which all points on Earth are south, is no longer considered a ‘fixed point.’ During the 18th century, it was determined that the Earth's axis wanders over an eight month period, referred to as the Chandler wobble. In addition to regular wandering, there is an irregular component making it impossible to precisely define the pole's location in advance. The calculation at any given moment for the North Pole’s location is referred to as the 'instantaneous pole.’ In this instance, it appears to have wandered to Healdsburg! Happy holidays to one and all. Be safe, be well.
featured
This Week in H'burg: The North pole.
- Photo and writing by Pierre Ratté
-
- Updated
- 0
Note: This week in H’burg is a new weekly column featuring photos and fun facts from local photographer Pierre Ratté. Each week we’ll feature a new photo from Ratté along with a fact about the subject matter of the photo.
Pierre Ratté posts a daily picture on Instagram, Facebook, and TodayinHburg.com. He can be reached at pjratte@icloud.com. His book 100 Days Sheltering-In-Place can be purchased at Levin’s and Copperfield’s bookstores, TodayinHburg.com or Amazon.com.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
This Week's e-Edition
Santa Rosa
Currently Open
Healdsburg
Currently Open
Healdsburg Regional Library
Find a local business
Healdsburg Tribune Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Residents chip in to help replace vandalized holiday decorations
- Junior high, high school administrators propose schedule change
- Healdsburg Printing Company reaches the end of an era
- If it’s the holiday season, then it’s the Healdsburg Chorus in concert
- Montage developer slapped with $6 million fine for violating several water quality rules
- William Winslow Bowman - April 3, 1947 – November 28, 2020
- Regional health order won’t directly impact Sonoma County
- Council discussing wildfire mitigation plan at next meeting
- Healdsburg Animal Log: Dec. 14-20
- Healdsburg Police Logs: Dec. 6-13
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.