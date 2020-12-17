Note: This week in H’burg is a new weekly column featuring photos and fun facts from local photographer Pierre Ratté. Each week we’ll feature a new photo from Ratté along with a fact about the subject matter of the photo.
A feeling of belonging grows with the season. Walking through the plaza and around town this week, treat yourself to art installations inspired by Jessica Martin’s creative vision to bring wonder and joy to Healdsburg during a holiday season overlain with a pandemic surge. Illuminations — temporary light shows and sculptures — will be on display from Dec. 4 to January 2021. An app showing the location of the these illuminations is available online at: artinhealdsburg.com/map. With the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year and the beginning of winter, occurring on Dec. 21, illuminations bring light in darkness.
Pierre Ratté posts a daily picture on Instagram, Facebook, and TodayinHburg.com. He can be reached at pjratte@icloud.com. His book 100 Days Sheltering-In-Place can be purchased at Levin’s and Copperfield’s bookstores, TodayinHburg.com or Amazon.com.
