Help create a new path at the Riddell Preserve on Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Trail work includes maintenance of existing trails, brushing vegetation, cutting bench, building structures, and clearing dirt off the trail.
No experience necessary.
LandPaths will provide necessary tools, but feel free to bring your own if you have them. Helpful tools include loppers and hand saws.
Meet at 9 a.m. at the parking lot of the City Corporation Yard at 550 Westside Road, Healdsburg.
Bring water and a picnic lunch.
To register, visit landpaths.org.
