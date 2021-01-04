Celso Rosales Saucedo

Celso Rosales of Healdsburg, California, died shortly before midnight on December 31, 2020. Born in Jerez, Mexico, Celso led an extraordinary life of work and professional distinction, devotion to friends and family, and commitment to his local communities in the United States and Mexico.
For sixty-three years, Celso served as an agricultural worker, educator, counselor, coach, and community leader in Healdsburg and surrounding communities. As a legacy from his parents (a farmer and a teacher) he valued education, service and perseverance. He could never leave a task poorly or partially completed, so it is with some consolation that his family was able to be with him in his final hours, knowing that he passed peacefully at rest, at last.
Celso Rosales is survived by his wife Darci Citti Rosales (Healdsburg) and his daughters Elvia Rosales Vera and David Vera (Mexico), Angelina Rosales (Windsor), and Anita Rosales Moreno and Carlos Moreno (Santa Rosa) and their families. Celso is survived by family in the United States and Mexico: Eva Rosales Saucedo (deceased), Rafael Rosales Saucedo, Elvira Rosales Saucedo (deceased), Hilda Rosales Saucedo, Javier Rosales Saucedo, and Lilia Rosales Saucedo. It is with joy that Celso’s legacy is carried on by his eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and more to come!
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Council on Aging, 30 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95404. 707-525-0143 or councilonaging.com
The family will make arrangements for private and community services at a later date.
