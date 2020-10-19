Christine Gladys Bethards was defined by the unconditional love she had for her family and friends. Ever ready with a hug, she was a source of compassion, advice, love, help, encouragement, kindness and sympathy for her family and friends in their times of need and celebratory joy in their successes.
She was born in 1938 and spent her childhood years in Skaneateles, New York. Her parents and five siblings moved to Arizona when she was 13 due to her mother’s health. She was married to Dale Whitlock from 1954 to 1984 and married Christopher Bethards in 1989. She worked as a realtor for more than 20 years, was a member of the Healdsburg Community Church and loved gardening. She died peacefully in her sleep on October 11, 2020.
Christine’s role as a mother and later grandmother were the most important in her life. Through her actions she taught those around her how to love and cherish one another. She maintained close ties to her siblings throughout her life and encouraged her children and grandchildren to be close as well. Living in Sonoma County allowed her to be an integral part of the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Chris Bethards; daughters Dalene Whitlock (Jerry Jaromin), Cheryl Whitlock-Hoffman, and Laura Manges; son Dan Whitlock (Christine Naber); ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and seven step-great- grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.