Christopher Daniel Jones passed away suddenly on September 16, 2020. Chris was born the 2nd of 10 children to Regina and Jack Jones in Charleston, West Virginia. At the age of 11, he moved with his mother and siblings to Healdsburg, attending St. John’s Elementary and Cardinal Newman High School. Chris started working at a young age, delivering newspapers, landscaping, working for Bucher Dairy and for Eddinger Enterprises. He enlisted in the Navy after high school, where he had a successful career and retired with the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer.
Chris married his high school sweetheart, Marie Nichols, and together they raised 3 beautiful children: Benjamin, Kimberly and Amy. After a relocation to Brunswick, Maine, the family began a new chapter, and it was here that Chris eventually retired from the Navy in 2004. After he and Marie parted ways, Chris embarked on a career in environmental health and safety training as a Navy contractor in the San Diego area, a career transition he thoroughly enjoyed. Chris loved teaching and was proud of his work.
Chris was remarried in 2014 to Elizabeth Pfauth, and became a stepfather to her children, Jamie and Jordan.
In addition to his wife and step-children, Chris is survived by his son, Benjamin Jones of Washington, daughter Amy Jones of Maine, his mother Regina Jones of Windsor, and his siblings Jennifer Jones-Kikuchi (Kerry), Jeannine Eck (Guy), Julie Fuentes (Ruben), Jonathan Jones (Aimee), Jackie Wilson (Markus), Jill McGhee (Dave), Jana Jones, Joel Jones, and Jeri Jones (Samir), numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and many cousins. He was pre-deceased by his loving daughter Kimberly, his father Jack, and many aunts and uncles who contributed so much to his formative years.
Chris was a devout Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as a Grand Knight. He worked as a Disaster Services Volunteer for the American Red Cross for 26 years, including traveling to Louisiana to assist in the relief efforts after Hurricane Andrew in 1992. In later years, he became an avid supporter (and lover) of America’s National Parks System.
He was a friendly person who enjoyed thoughtful conversation and was always good for a joke or some quote from a 1980’s comedy or Clint Eastwood film. He loved his music and shared that love with those around him.
Chris never lost his childlike silly side and enjoyed visiting with the neighbors and playing in the street with the kids. He was a Boy Scout leader and proudly supported his son Ben as he rose to the rank of Eagle Scout.
Chris enjoyed researching genealogy of his large extended family, proudly tracing his family tree going back for generations.
Services will be held on November 4th at Our Lady of Grace Church in El Cajon, followed by internment at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics.
